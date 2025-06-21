Decoding the science of continuous glucose monitoring - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Decoding the science of continuous glucose monitoring Robyn Chuter · Jun 20 Toward the end of my recent conversation with Jason Olbourne, my host asked me to share my top health tips. I stressed the importance of going outdoors to breathe fresh air and get some sensible sunshine exposure, drinking pure fluoride-free water, eating real food rather than ultraprocessed goop, moving your body, and, if and when you do get sick, recognising your symptoms as your body's attempt to restore health, rather than suppressing these symptoms with medications.



You'll notice that I did not include 'wearing a continuous glucose monitor' in that prescription for health. Unlike Casey Means, the as-yet-unconfirmed nominee for US Surgeon General, whose major claim to fame is having co-founded the glucose monitoring company Levels1, I do not endorse the use of continuous glucose monitors by people who do not have insulin-dependent diabetes, because there is no evidence of benefit in this population and some possibility of harm. Read full story

