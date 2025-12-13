Empowered!

Empowered!

Empowered!
Empowered!
Playing the methylene blues Part 1 - podcast
0:00
-13:42

Playing the methylene blues Part 1 - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Playing the methylene blues: Part 1"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Dec 13, 2025

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Playing the methylene blues

Robyn Chuter
·
Dec 12
Playing the methylene blues

Recently, a subscriber reached out to ask me for my take on methylene blue. This dazzling blue chemical has been taking the weird and wacky world of ‘wellness’ (whatever the heck that term means) by storm, ever since US Secretary for Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jnr was filmed squirting a blue liquid - widely assumed to be methylene blue - into his drinking water during a plane flight.

Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

Empowered! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture