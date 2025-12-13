Playing the methylene blues Part 1 - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Playing the methylene blues Robyn Chuter · Dec 12 Recently, a subscriber reached out to ask me for my take on methylene blue. This dazzling blue chemical has been taking the weird and wacky world of ‘wellness’ (whatever the heck that term means) by storm, ever since US Secretary for Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jnr was filmed squirting a blue liquid - widely assumed to be methylene blue - into his drinking water during a plane flight. Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment