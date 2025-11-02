How to keep your brain young - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

How to keep your brain young Robyn Chuter · Oct 31 There’s an old joke that the world is divided into two types of people: those who dichotomise everything and those who don’t. But seriously, when it comes to attitudes on aging, the world really does seem to be divided into people who are determined to make it to at least 100 (including my mother, who at 93 is still living in her own home and intends to stay there until she’s carried out in a box), and those who are so averse to the whole idea of getting really elderly, that they’d literally rather die than reach advanced old age. For many people in that latter category, the major factor that puts them off wanting to live into their eighties, nineties and beyond, is the fear of cognitive decline and dementia. After all, who wants to live long enough to celebrate their one hundredth birthday if they’re too far gone to recognise any of the guests? Read full story

