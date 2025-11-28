Your brain on obesity - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Your brain on obesity Robyn Chuter · Nov 27 Back in June 2021, I summarised three studies documenting the deleterious effects of excess body fat on the structure and function of the human brain, in Obesity: Bad to the Brain. I was reminded of this article when I came across a recently-published paper reporting some extremely concerning findings: young obese adults have elevated markers of a type of brain degeneration that are typically seen in much older people with Alzheimer’s disease. Read full story

