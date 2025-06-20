Empowered!

Red_Pill_Aussie
Thanks for a great article Robyn. I'm passing on to the team at Apollo Health to get a comment from Dr Dale Bredesen, who has been a strong advocate of these. However, diabetes expert, Dr Wes Youngberg has mentioned there is a difference between Freestyle Libre and Dexcom. One observation though from health coaching and having clients use a CGM - many clients hate the idea of needle pricks all the time and the CGM's certainly show trends such as big spikes after meals that we would otherwise only find with needle pricks or not discover.

Usually, these spikes are very high and at least we know there is bad insulin resistance. But as the studies show, using them to fine tune diets sounds like a bad idea once insulin sensitivity has been restored, so I think they have a place initially but not for long term use.

Regrading sleep monitors such as the Oura ring, Dr Bredesen has warned that these in particular are not necessarily accurate but to do show trends over time. Haven't used one myself but Have used a cheapie Oximeter that monitors blood oxygenation through the night and IMO, these are very helpful. It showed I had undiagnosed low blood oxygen overnight due to airway obstruction and once I changed sleeping positions,used a device to help nose breathing and used mouth tape, slept much better, woke much more refreshed and the meter showed much improved oxygen levels through the night, so for about $120, I thought this was great value.

Finally on heart rate monitors, I am under instructions from my cardiologist to keep max heart rate at 140 BPM when exercising. I am constantly amazed it exceeds that when running or rowing but I feel like I'm only going at 70% effort and could go easily go much harder and am tempted. Without the chest strap monitor, I'd have no idea I was exceeding the limit advised, so again, I see good benefits for some cases but for young fit athletes, noticing body feelings should be good enough.

Red_Pill_Aussie
a further comment on these CGM devices- they give us no idea of how much insulin is being used to maintain the glucose levels. high levels of insulin are harmful, so without doing tests such as the 4hr OGTT, who knows whats going on with insulin production. the low carb / keto advocates don't like OGTT because they reveal insulin resistance is still the problem.

