The biggest, baddest myth about gluten and wheat - podcast
The biggest, baddest myth about gluten and wheat - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The biggest, baddest myth about gluten and wheat"
Robyn Chuter
Robyn Chuter
Oct 04, 2025
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

The biggest, baddest myth about gluten and wheat

Robyn Chuter
Oct 3
The biggest, baddest myth about gluten and wheat

Back in the twenty-tens, gluten-free diets were all the rage. It seemed like every second celebrity, athlete and blogger was proclaiming that they had lost weight, improved their tennis game, cured their anxiety/acne/cancer/leprosy and won Lotto, all because they cut evil gluten out of their diet. With the social media-spawned proliferation of ever-more…

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

