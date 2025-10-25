Empowered!

More bad news on the ketogenic diet - podcast
More bad news on the ketogenic diet - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "More bad news on the ketogenic diet"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Oct 25, 2025
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

More bad news on the ketogenic diet

Robyn Chuter
·
Oct 24
More bad news on the ketogenic diet

A reader’s response to What has happened to our doctors? prompted me to indulge in a mini-rant about the dangers of doctors with minimal training in nutrition, jumping on the bandwagon of promoting diet trends like ‘keto’, because they lack the foundational knowledge of the impact of dietary patterns on human health over the long term:

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

