A paradox to ponder
And it's not from the Pirates of Penzance
Apr 17
Robyn Chuter
The case of the disappearing alcohol-mortality J-shaped curve - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The case of the disappearing alcohol-mortality J-shaped curve"
Apr 14
Robyn Chuter
The case of the disappearing alcohol-mortality J-shaped curve
Bad news on booze
Apr 12
Robyn Chuter
The case of the disappearing alcohol-mortality J-shaped curve
April AMA for Founding Members
It’s Ask Me Anything time! Hit me up with any questions you’d like me to answer. I’ll compile my responses into a subscriber-only video. Thanks for your…
Apr 8
Robyn Chuter
Which foods boost GLP-1? - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Which foods boost GLP-1?"
Apr 6
Robyn Chuter
Which foods boost GLP-1?
Are there foods, or dietary patterns, that assist weight loss by naturally boosting GLP-1? You betcha!
Apr 5
Robyn Chuter
Which foods boost GLP-1?
March 2024
Shareen's fasting experience
What is it like to go for 12 days without eating?
Mar 31
Robyn Chuter
Shareen's fasting experience
GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall"
Mar 29
Robyn Chuter
GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall
GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic are the most successful weight loss drugs ever developed. But what does 'success' actually mean?
Mar 28
Robyn Chuter
GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall
Money doesn't buy happiness, but life sucks without it
Two fascinating charts illustrating the correlation between material prosperity and happiness.
Mar 24
Robyn Chuter
Money doesn't buy happiness, but life sucks without it
The high price of weight loss: GLP-1 agonist side-effects - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The high price of weight loss: GLP-1 agonist side-effects"
Mar 22
Robyn Chuter
The high price of weight loss: GLP-1 agonist side-effects
Blockbuster GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic are the latest craze for weight loss. Are the costs worth it?
Mar 22
Robyn Chuter
The high price of weight loss: GLP-1 agonist side-effects
