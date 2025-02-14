Empowered!
On the futility of breast cancer screening - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "On the futility of breast cancer screening"
Feb 14, 2025
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

One of the principal load-bearing myths on which the sociopolitical power of the medical-industrial complex rests, is that cancer screening programs save lives. It seems intuitively obvious that if cancer is detected at an early stage when it is smaller, less aggressive, and hasn't metastasised, it will be easier to treat, and hence patients will be subjected to less aggressive treatment protocols and will be more likely to survive their brush with 'The Big C' than if their cancer was only diagnosed when it had reached a more advanced stage.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

