Empowered!
Empowered!
PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering - podcast
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:24
-22:24

PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering"
Robyn Chuter
Feb 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering

Robyn Chuter
·
Feb 21
PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering

Are you a male over 50? Has your GP advised you to have a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test, 'Just as a routine check'? Many of my older male clients report to me that every time their GP orders 'routine blood tests', a PSA test is included - even if the patient specifically asks that it not be. And there are very good reasons why men might decline to be screened for prostate cancer using a PSA test.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
Recent Episodes
On the futility of breast cancer screening - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Mending the broken bone business
  Robyn Chuter
Lean body, healthy brain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Fat body, starved brain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Are you fit enough to save your brain? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Cholesterol and depression: What’s bad for the heart is bad for the brain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter