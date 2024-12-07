Empowered!
Empowered!
What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care? - podcast
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:03
-25:03

What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care? - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care?"
Robyn Chuter
Dec 07, 2024
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care?

Robyn Chuter
·
Dec 6
What is high cholesterol, what is low, and why should you care?

Positive psychology researchers - not to mention philosophers and religious sages - tell us that consciously cultivating gratitude is one of the best ways to enhance happiness. Well, here's one thing I'm grateful for: my wonderful readers, who often provide me with topics for my posts, and whose thoughtful comments frequently stimulate me to think more deeply, work on expressing myself more clearly, and delve into avenues of research that I otherwise wouldn't bother with.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this podcast

Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
Recent Episodes
Is low cholesterol bad for you? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Lectin, schmectin - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Lessons in critical thinking: Reader feedback from last week's post - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Academia and the new dark age: Part 11 - Nature's Trump meltdown - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Antinutrient villain or bone health superhero? The secret life of phytate - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Unpacking the ‘ketogenic diet cures cancer’ myth: Part 2 - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Unpacking the 'ketogenic diet cures cancer' myth: Part 1 - podcast
  Robyn Chuter