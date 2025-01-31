Empowered!
Lean body, healthy brain - podcast
Lean body, healthy brain - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Lean body, healthy brain"
Robyn Chuter
Jan 31, 2025
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Lean body, healthy brain

Lean body, healthy brain

What mental picture do you conjure up, when you think of elderly people? Do you picture frail, stooped, doddery ‘little old ladies’? Or ‘silly old buggers’ holding up the checkout line because they can’t work the EFTPOS device?

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
