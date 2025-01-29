The Australian Department for Health and Aged Care has announced that from 3 February 2025, the RSV vaccine will be included in the Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

This has sparked questions and concerns among health-conscious families and individuals. What is RSV? How does the vaccine work? What are the risks, and what do you need to know before making a decision?

Next Wednesday, 5 February, in the first-ever special event run by the Australian vaccination education organisation Inform Me, I’ll be hosting renowned expert Dr. Sherri Tenpenny as she provides a comprehensive analysis of the RSV vaccine, including its safety, efficacy, and the broader implications for public health.

What You’ll Learn:

The disease profile of RSV: Who is most at risk?

Insights into the development and approval process of the RSV vaccine.

Key considerations for informed consent and personal decision-making.

In a world of rapidly evolving health information, it’s more important than ever to understand the facts. This event is your opportunity to gain trusted, evidence-based insights from a leading voice in vaccine research and advocacy.

Reserve your spot today

Dr Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in osteopathic medicine, with a proficiency certification in Integrative Medicine. She was previously board-certified in Emergency medicine, when she worked as a full-time Emergency Medicine physician and served as Director of a Level II Trauma center for 12 years.

The founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, a clinic located near Cleveland, Ohio, her clinic provides natural, holistic approaches to getting well. Their success has attracted patients from all 50 states and more than 20 countries.

Dr. Tenpenny’s authority in the field of vaccines is unparalleled. Over the last nearly 25 years, she has invested tens of thousands of hours of research and writing time to expose problems associated with vaccines. Her expertise is widely recognized, as she is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and a regular guest on various media platforms, sharing her highly researched information on the importance of informed vaccine decisions.

When

Wednesday 5 February, 10am - 11:30am AEST/11am-12.30pm AEDT

Where

Online - book your free ticket here.

What if you can’t attend live?

Book your ticket anyway, and you’ll receive a link to the recording after the event (please allow a few days for editing).

Stay informed. Make empowered choices.

