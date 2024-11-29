Empowered!
Is low cholesterol bad for you? - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Is low cholesterol bad for you?"
Nov 29, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

I've been doing a bit of debunking lately, haven't I? From deconstructing the everyone-should-be-taking-vitamin-D argument, to critiquing the ketogenic-diet-cures-cancer narrative, to blowing up the phytates-and-lectins-are-dangerous-antinutrients fables, I've spilled a whole lot of digital ink on debunking bad ideas that originate from the weird world of online health and nutrition 'influencers'.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

