New hope for people with Alzheimer's disease
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "New hope for people with Alzheimer's disease"
Robyn Chuter
Jun 14, 2024
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, is now the second leading cause of death in Australia, and the leading cause of death for women. It is estimated that over 421 000 Australians are currently living with dementia. And that means, of course, that their spouses, children and grandchildren, other family members and friends are living with it too - living with the fact that their loved one is dying a death of a thousand cuts as their memories, personality and ability to carry out normal activities of daily living are relentlessly, remorselessly stolen from them, day by painful day.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
