Academia and the new dark age: Part 9 – The doctor will propagandise you about climate change now - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Academia and the new dark age: Part 9 – The doctor will propagandise you about climate change now"
Robyn Chuter
Jun 01, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

I know I'm frequently critical of medical doctors in my articles, but even I am starting to feel sorry for them. I mean, there they were, going about their business, believing that the practice of medicine was all about diagnosing and treating disease. And now they're expected to be agents of the public health apparatus (despite the mismatch between the aims of clinical practitioners and the aims of public health professionals), and recruitment agents for the vaccine-industrial complex and for the biopsychiatric-industrial complex and now on top of all of that, according to the authors of a 'Practice pointer' published in The BMJ, they're expected to propagandise patients about how their health problems are actually due to climate change.

Robyn Chuter
