Unpacking the ‘ketogenic diet cures cancer’ myth: Part 2 - podacast
0:00
-26:31

Unpacking the ‘ketogenic diet cures cancer’ myth: Part 2 - podacast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Unpacking the 'ketogenic diet cures cancer' myth: Part 2"
Robyn Chuter
Oct 27, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Unpacking the ‘ketogenic diet cures cancer’ myth: Part 2

Robyn Chuter
·
Oct 25
Unpacking the ‘ketogenic diet cures cancer’ myth: Part 2

In last week's post, I dissected the claims made by Boston College professor of biochemistry, Dr Thomas Seyfried, in the first 22 minutes of his interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this podcast

Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
