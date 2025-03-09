Empowered!
Your brain on pain - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Your brain on pain"
Robyn Chuter
Mar 09, 2025
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

I've written a fair bit about pain and its treatment over the years (see Inflammation: why you’re fat, sick, tired, depressed and in pain… and what to do about it, The surprising – and disturbing – effects of paracetamol on your mind, The placebo paradox and Where is your emotional pain showing up?), and for good reason - chronic pain is quite shockingly prevalent, and highly costly both economically and psychosocially.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Robyn Chuter
