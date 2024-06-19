Playback speed
Share post
Unpacking the Ornish Alzheimer's reversal trial with John Bransby

Robyn Chuter
and
Red_Pill_Aussie
Jun 19, 2024
John Bransby is a Certified ReCODE Coach with Apollo Health, specialising in helping people with early-stage dementia to reverse their cognitive decline. John and I dissected the just-published Alzheimer's disease trial led by Dr Dean Ornish, that demonstrated improvement in cognitive function and Alzheimer's biomarkers in people diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

You can reach John at https://www.alzheimersrecovery.au/.

The 2022 clinical trial led by Dr Dale Bredesen, which John referred to, is available at https://www.apollohealthco.com/alzheimers-reversal/.

