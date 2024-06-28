Empowered!
The 3 things you must do if you want to live to 100 - podcast
The 3 things you must do if you want to live to 100 - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The 3 things you must do if you want to live to 100"
Robyn Chuter
Jun 28, 2024
Transcript

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

The 3 things you must do if you want to live to 100

Hard on the heels of Dr Dean Ornish's groundbreaking randomised controlled trial demonstrating that early-stage Alzheimer's disease can be reversed with comprehensive diet and lifestyle changes, comes the publication of a new study on what it takes to become a centenarian.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
Robyn Chuter
