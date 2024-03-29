Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.
To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:
Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:
GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall - podcast