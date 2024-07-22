Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Cancer, COVID jabs and the upside of having unvaccinated children!

A conversation with TNT Radio's Dean Mackin
Robyn Chuter
Jul 22, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

TNT Radio host Dean Mackin invited me on last Friday to discuss the alarming spike in cancer diagnoses and deaths that has occurred over the last few years. Sadly, Dean has lost multiple family members and friends to cancer since the roll-out of the experimental COVID injections.

I shared the statistics that back up his anecdotal observation: There has been a substantial increase in cancer deaths, particularly in certain age groups, that began in 2021 and has been documented in multiple countries. I also discussed the most promising treatment strategies that offer hope to people who have been adversely affected by the COVID shots.

Finally, Dean and I swapped notes on our experiences as parents of unvaccinated children.

I think you'll enjoy this brief but punchy conversation. My segment commences at 39'30'', but do watch Dean's interview with the brave and indefatigable Dr Melissa McCann, who has more integrity in her little finger than most of her profession put together.

You can listen to the audio version instead if you prefer:

Feel free to like and share on Bitchute.

Leave a comment

Empowered! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

1 Comment
Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
Recent Episodes
Drugging ourselves to health?
  Robyn Chuter
Ozempic linked with blinding eye condition - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
The 'write' way to learn and remember - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
The 3 things you must do if you want to live to 100 - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
The sweet truth about bitter foods - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
New hope for people with Alzheimer's disease
  Robyn Chuter
The placebo paradox - podcast
  Robyn Chuter