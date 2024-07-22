Cancer, COVID jabs and the upside of having unvaccinated children!

TNT Radio host Dean Mackin invited me on last Friday to discuss the alarming spike in cancer diagnoses and deaths that has occurred over the last few years. Sadly, Dean has lost multiple family members and friends to cancer since the roll-out of the experimental COVID injections.

I shared the statistics that back up his anecdotal observation: There has been a substantial increase in cancer deaths, particularly in certain age groups, that began in 2021 and has been documented in multiple countries. I also discussed the most promising treatment strategies that offer hope to people who have been adversely affected by the COVID shots.

Finally, Dean and I swapped notes on our experiences as parents of unvaccinated children.

I think you'll enjoy this brief but punchy conversation. My segment commences at 39'30'', but do watch Dean's interview with the brave and indefatigable Dr Melissa McCann, who has more integrity in her little finger than most of her profession put together.

You can listen to the audio version instead if you prefer:

Feel free to like and share on Bitchute.

Leave a comment