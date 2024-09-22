Empowered!
The vitamin D-ilemma Part 6: Optimising vitamin D activation - podcast
0:00
-20:57

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The vitamin D-ilemma Part 6: Optimising vitamin D activation"
Robyn Chuter
Sep 22, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Part 6: Optimising vitamin D activation

I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Robyn Chuter
