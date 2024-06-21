Empowered!
The sweet truth about bitter foods - podcast
The sweet truth about bitter foods - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The sweet truth about bitter foods"
Robyn Chuter
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

The sweet truth about bitter foods

Robyn Chuter
·
Jun 21
The sweet truth about bitter foods

Back in school, you probably learned that your tongue has receptors ('taste buds') for four distinctly different tastes: Sweet Salty Sour Bitter More recently, researchers recognised a fifth taste receptor, which detects the umami, or savoury, flavour derived from glutamate and ribonucelotides. These compounds are found abundantly in mushrooms, yeasts and yeast extracts, certain vegetables, cured and fermented animal products - and most fascinatingly, in human breast milk.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
