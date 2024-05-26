Mitch and I had a big chinwag about the Digital ID bill and what it means for Australians, and how to use a coordinated FOI campaign to get Australians activated and ensure accountability for the heinous acts that have been perpetrated on us.
The full episode drops tomorrow, but here’s a teaser to whet your appetite.
Empowered! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
New episode of Stand Up Sits Down drops tomorrow...