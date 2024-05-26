Playback speed


New episode of Stand Up Sits Down drops tomorrow...

... and here's a teaser
Robyn Chuter
May 26, 2024
Transcript

Mitch and I had a big chinwag about the Digital ID bill and what it means for Australians, and how to use a coordinated FOI campaign to get Australians activated and ensure accountability for the heinous acts that have been perpetrated on us.

The full episode drops tomorrow, but here’s a teaser to whet your appetite.

Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
