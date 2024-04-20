Empowered!
Goldilocks and the iodine bears - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Goldilocks and the iodine bears"
Robyn Chuter
Apr 20, 2024
Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Robyn Chuter
·
Apr 19
In my February Open Thread for paid Substack subscribers, dentist extraordinaire Dr Jessica Funk, whose Unpacking Truth Substack is one you really should be subscribing to, asked me to investigate whether hypothyroidism is being overdiagnosed and overtreated. It's a great question, and I will be answering it in my next post.

Read full story

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
