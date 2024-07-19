Empowered!
Drugging ourselves to health?
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Drugging ourselves to health?"
Robyn Chuter
Jul 19, 2024
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Robyn Chuter
Jul 19
In last week's post, Ozempic linked with blinding eye condition, I discussed a recently-published study reporting a link between the use of the antidiabetic/antiobesity medication semaglutide (marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy), and a four-to-almost-eight-fold increase in risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), the second most common cause of blindness due to optic nerve damage after glaucoma.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Robyn Chuter
