Empowered!
Empowered!
Academia and the new dark age: Part 7 – The doctor will propagandise you about vaccines now - podcast
0:00
-34:20

Academia and the new dark age: Part 7 – The doctor will propagandise you about vaccines now - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Academia and the new dark age: Part 7 – The doctor will propagandise you about vaccines now."
Robyn Chuter
May 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Academia and the new dark age: Part 7 – The doctor will propagandise you about vaccines now.

Robyn Chuter
·
May 18
Academia and the new dark age: Part 7 – The doctor will propagandise you about vaccines now.

There have been many occasions over the last four years, when I wondered if I had somehow fallen through a wormhole and landed in a Monty Python film. (I challenge you to watch the "I want to be a woman - it's my right as a man" scene from The Life of Brian and not ask yourself if life has imitated art.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.
0 Comments
Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
Recent Episodes
Ending the 'trans' insanity... with AI? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Subclinical hypothyroidism - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Goldilocks and the iodine bears - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
The case of the disappearing alcohol-mortality J-shaped curve - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Which foods boost GLP-1? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs: Leaning the ladder against the wrong wall - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
The high price of weight loss: GLP-1 agonist side-effects - podcast
  Robyn Chuter