Watching Tucker Carlson lance the boil of our execrable regime media was wildly entertaining:

What was your favourite moment? I can’t decide between him chortling, in response to Paul Sakkal from the Sydney Morning Herald insisting that “the COVID shot saved probably tens of millions of lives”, “It’s like you’re the last Japanese soldier on Okinawa, you think the war’s still going!”

Or when he decried the “alignment between media organisations and the government”, elaborating, “I find [it] disgusting, actually. It’s a perfect inversion of what you’re supposed to do. If you’re a journalist, your job is to challenge power on behalf of the powerless. It’s not to align with the powerful against the powerless. And that is precisely what you have done.”

Or when he asked the audience, as Kat Wong from AAP was lamely attempting to accuse him of inspiring mass shootings, “How did they get people this stupid in the media? I guess it doesn’t pay well”, and then ‘apologising’ to her: “I don’t mean to call you stupid, maybe you’re just pretending to be.” Or, as she ploughed on with her absurd accusations, the moment when he delivered the coup de grâce: “I’m sorry, I’m trying to be charitable, I was like, ‘maybe you’re just pretending to be dumb’, now I don’t think it’s an act.”

Or was it just the fact that he laughed uproariously all the way through the “free press’s” embarrassingly stupid attempted gotcha questions?

I hasten to add, I also appreciated the incisive commentary on national and international issues that he delivered in between the perfectly-pitched put-downs of our pusillanimous press.

If you’re still contributing to the salaries of these regime mouthpieces by buying newspapers, paying online subscription fees or even watching the talking heads on commercial TV, just stop it.

