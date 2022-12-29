Empowered!

Msrian
Dec 30, 2022

When being tempted to eat junk I think "one minute in the mouth, one hour in the stomach and a life time on the hips, or of bad health". Actually one minute in the mouth is enough to stop me getting started. I know when I have indulged I will just want more. If I don't start the craving goes.

Ted Fortune
Dec 30, 2022

Excellent advice, Robyn in your latest email. Thank you.

Kind regards,

Ted.

