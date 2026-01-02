Empowered!

Discussion about this post

Liz
3d

Hi Robyn,

I’m Australian and so far haven’t been pulled up by E-Karen on Substack, and asked to verify my age. Im also not a paid subscriber (yes I feel bad) so I’m not sure why I haven’t been tagged. Maybe because I don’t log out of Substack?

I’m happy to receive emails from your website if you decide to leave Substack.

It’s very disappointing to see Substack roll over and let a bit of wee out and enforce this invasion of our privacy by the Australian government. I thought Substack was a better platform than what they are proving to be.

Brazen Hussie
3d

I’m a paid subscriber to three writers on Substack going back three years yet now they ask me for age verification. Which, of course, I will not give. I’ve subscribed under a different name and so far I’ve not been asked for ID. Like the covid jabs, anyone who goes along with this age verification imposition is putting another nail in our coffins, whether they know it or not. We’ve nearly reached peak stupidity. As for what to do next - maybe start a blog? Patreon? Buy a coffee? Meryl Dorey is doing Wordpress. Either way, as I’m sure you’re fully aware, you’re doing God’s work. And we thank you for it.

31 more comments...

