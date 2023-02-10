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Max's avatar
Max
Feb 10, 2023Edited

Masks DO WORK. They are very effective. They effectively work as a pandemic symbol and cause so much harm! By working as a pandemic symbol, they help to keep the anxiety and stress levels in the population up! Anxiety and stress suppress the immune system and thus lead to severe harm. And of course, they also have negative cardiovascular effects and may even increase cancer, according to another review that I had read.

I wore a mask twice in 2020 and thereafter NEVER again. I never went to places anymore where masks were "required". One of these two times that I wore a mask was when I visited a book store.

I will never forget this traumatic moment in my life. I did not want to wear the mask, it was difficult to breathe through it and I felt it as an attack against my body and also as a humiliation. So I was not wearing the mask "correctly" in the store, it was not covering my nose. While I was looking at a book, within a very short time, an employee of this store approached me and said I HAVE TO cover my nose with the mask! She was standing in front of me, watching me. So this "forced me" to grab my face with the hands. I had touched things like books (which may be contaminated with pathogens) but I had no possibility to wash my hands before touching my face! Maybe this sounds like a banal story. But I am trembling on the inside as I am writing this because this memory is truly traumatic for me.

It is the severe attack against my bodily autonomy and the humiliation that is so hurtful for me. Like I am dirty or dangerous, like I am carrying a deadly virus and I am threat to other people.... Like I have no value as a human any more. I am just a potential danger.

And I am not allowed to breathe fresh air. I have to inhale my own exhalations.... I feel this as bodily harm.

You are just no longer any valuable human. If you do not prevent yourself from breathing correctly, by wearing a pandemic symbol, then people will only feel hate for you. They will feel you are a threat to them.... Due to the extreme propaganda that the elites initiated in the media.

I WISH I had left and told this lady that she can just F herself and that I will never buy in this store any more. Instead of this, I followed this "command". I am aware that the employees of these stores only follow their orders. However, this is no excuse. You are responsible for your behaviour and just because your boss tells you to do harm to other people, this still does not mean you have the right to do that.

Also, the videos showing that the police put masks into the faces of some people who did not want to wear them are just traumatic. This is bodily harm. They do not know what they are doing. This behaviour causes severe emotional stress and trauma and sickness.

May God forgive all these people who just have no idea how extremely harmful their behaviour was.

They all say that not wearing a mask is dangerous for other people around you. HOWEVER, I think by wearing a mask you literally hurt other people and make them sick. This is because the mask is a powerful negative symbol. It permanently reminds everyone who will see you with this mask that there is a deadly pandemic. This causes stress in people and stress leads to immune suppression, inflammatory processes, an increased intestinal permeability, magnesium loss etc. etc. etc. All this makes SICK. So by wearing a mask, you are literally doing harm to people. You make them sick. And now that we see there is no evidence that they reduce any risks, this means they only do harm. So...... I just don´t know what to say. This topic is too much for me.

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Phil Shannon's avatar
Phil Shannon
Feb 11, 2023

I see that that hotbed of Covid hysterics, The Conversation, have been out of the blocks faster than Usain Bolt and have, sounding all academic and objective and the like, panned the Cochrane Review for being methodologically flawed (https://theconversation.com/yes-masks-reduce-the-risk-of-spreading-covid-despite-a-review-saying-they-dont-198992).

I didn’t read all their poor apologetics for the mask after checking the disclosure statements of the lead author, Professor(!) C Raina MacIntyre, who “receives funding from mask manufacturer Detmold” and who “is on an advisory board for mask manufacturer Ascend” (the other authors, mask and vaxx fanatics all, are also on the Covid gray train).

I did check out their conclusion, however, which is as awful as can be expected: “there is strong and consistent evidence for the effectiveness of masks and (even more so) respirators in protecting against respiratory infections. Masks are an important protection against serious infections”.

Masks are even more necessary, they add, because “current COVID vaccines protect against death and hospitalisation [factually wrong, by the way – see NSW hospital data by vaxx status, a data series which has ben suspended for obvious reasons], but do not prevent infection due to waning vaccine immunity and substantial immune escape from new variants”.

Thanks, academic experts! We now have a useless injectable whose very uselessness (not to mention danger) requires a useless (and harmful) mask to counter its very uselessness. Who put these clowns in charge?

I feel a Substack article coming on!

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