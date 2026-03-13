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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

I am a 76 year old male and did the chair rises in 10 seconds. I do a bit of working out with lighter dumbbells. A few years back I used heavier dumbbells and would work up soreness in my shoulders and back. Then it would take weeks before I could get back to using them.

Anyway, this idea of muscle strength is intriguing and for sure my nearly 80 year old wife would likely benefit. She has had several operations in the last 9 months for a hernia and bowel obstructions, the latest being a few weeks ago. Once she is fully recovered, I hope to help her get back to being more mobile.

Thanks for the information. It will be very useful.

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1 reply by Robyn Chuter
Phil Shannon's avatar
Phil Shannon
2d

Having chalked up my three score years and ten on the biological clock, I know only too well the reality that muscle mass declines with age. I used to be able to power away doing repeated hill sprints against high resistance on an exercise bike but, although the spirirt is still willing, the leg muscle strength isn’t. Still, some moderation of expectation allows me to cope with that.

For the upper half of an ageing body, the story is similar. After wasting three decades as a distance runner who totally ignored my pencil-thin arms and the rest of the upper body equipment, chronic overuse running injuries forced me to do more gym classes like circuits and boxercise classes and some weight machines which improved things a lot. These days, I have added a set of dumbells and resistance bands to my home gym to keep it up, although that pesky age-related muscle mass decline is manifesting itself upstairs, too.

What I used to be able to do when I was 20, or 30, or even 40, is not what I am capable of doing now I am 70 but that’s life – we aren’t going to last forever.

My five unassisted chair rises, I’m pleased to be able to boast, were completed in 12 seconds, for what it’s worth – and that includes with that old man’s issue of a hernia repair (another occupational risk factor of ageing).

Thanks for the detailed article.

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