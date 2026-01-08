Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KM's avatar
KM
3d

I'm for option 3. Write less often, e.g. fortnightly. I'd be fine with that, and paying the same subscription as now.

And my answer to your following questions is YES, YES, YES and YES! Me, me, me, me! I AM!!!! "“Is anybody actually reading this? Do they care? Am I making a difference??? Would anyone even notice if I just stopped writing, and they never heard from me again?” Please please PLEASE don't stop writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anita Swift's avatar
Anita Swift
3d

Hi Robyn

#3 would be fine by me. I would happily pay the current subscription price even if the articles came less often. TBH I find it difficult sometimes to keep up with all your excellent content and to figure out how to balance continuing to be educated with (like you) food production and other important aspects of living life. I see the value in the quality of your work, even if the quantity diminished. I guess it's a matter of whether you would actually lose many paid subscribers if you wrote less often.

re #1 - from my own family's perspective your private practice is immensely valuable also. If adopting #3 would allow you to maintain your private practice, keep up the food production, and keep writing but with less pressure re volume and more appropriate financial reward, that would be cool.

re #5 I don't really know the difference between putting content behind a paywall and having subscriptions.

re #7 Of course that would be awesome! But sadly I have zero knowledge on how to achieve that. Tom Woods is always banging on about email lists and stuff like that and seems to be quite successful. I don't know whether any of his ideas/courses would be helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture