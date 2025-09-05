Who says you're depressed or anxious? Pfizer does - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Who says you're depressed or anxious? Pfizer does. Robyn Chuter · Sep 4 Over the 30 years that I’ve been in clinical practice, I've become increasingly disturbed by the creeping medicalisation of human suffering. Life, as the Buddha pithily put it, is suffering. All cultures, throughout human history (and presumably, prehistory), have simply accepted suffering as an inevitability, and have developed religious practices and philosophical teachings to help people come to terms with, make sense of, and ultimately to transcend, their suffering. All cultures, that is, until the mid-twentieth century in the secular West, when a series of chance discoveries led to the development of the first drug ever marketed as an antidepressant, iproniazid. Read full story

