Empowered!

Empowered!

Empowered!
Empowered!
What's wrong with the new US Dietary Guidelines? - podcast
0:00
-23:56

What's wrong with the new US Dietary Guidelines? - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "What's wrong with the new US Dietary Guidelines?"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Jan 17, 2026

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, images and videos) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

Empowered! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture