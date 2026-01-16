Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
9h

He's as real as a three dollar bill. Fritters around the edges of everything. America is broken and it all slides south, eventually.

RFK Jr's face says it all as he eats 'poison' McDonald's aboard Trump Force One | Daily Mail Online https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14093021/rfk-jr-donald-trump-elon-musk-mcdonalds.html

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
13h

Fantastic breakdown of the conflicts behind the 2025 guidelines. The saturated fat math alone exposes how rushed this was - you literally cant hit the target while following the servng size recommendations. What gets me is how they treated epidemiology as unreliable excpet when citing ultraprocessed food studies that supported their narrative. Classic motivated reasoning.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture