Thought measles was eliminated in Australia? Think again.

Inform Me, an organisation I’m very proud to be associated with, is hosting a deep-dive discussion session into one of the most misunderstood of the so-called ‘vaccine preventable’ childhood illnesses.

We'll explore:

• Why outbreaks are still occurring in highly vaccinated populations

• What “elimination” actually means (hint: it doesn't mean zero cases)

• The changing risk profile of measles pre- and post-vaccine era

• What you need to know to make truly informed health decisions

Featuring:

🗣 Professor Ian Brighthope (MD, Founder of ACNEM)

🗣 Robyn Chuter (naturopath) - that's me 😃

🗣 with special guest Host Rebekah Barnett (investigative journalist)

🎙 Featuring expert commentary, curated research, and a live Q&A.

🎯 This event is part of our mission to inform, not influence.

We empower individuals with science-backed, critically explored information — because every family deserves the full picture.

👉 Reserve your spot now — spaces are limited and we want to make sure your questions get answered.

Can't join us live? No trouble, register, and we'll send you the recording.

Register here