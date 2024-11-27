What does the WHO mean to you?
Confused about the changes to the WHO's International Health Regulations, and the pandemic treaty? Let's clear that confusion up!
I’m honoured to have been invited to host a panel discussion and live Q&A tomorrow (Australian time) on what the changes to the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations, and the pandemic treaty, mean for health freedom.
Our panellists are James Roguski, who has devoted himself for the last several years to exposing the WHO’s agenda; Debra Yuille from Australia Exits the WHO, and infectious disease policy expert Judy Wileyman.
Our three speakers have somewhat different takes on what the WHO is up to and what it means for us, so this is guaranteed to be a lively and informative discussion, with plenty of time allocated for your questions.
The event kicks off at 5 pm AEST/4 pm AEDT, Thursday 28 November. If you can’t attend live, register anyway and you’ll receive a link to the recording.
This event is part of the Inform Me series, which delves deep into the science, politics and mythology of vaccines and vaccination. I highly recommend signing up for the whole series. Whether you’re just beginning to ask questions about vaccines, or you already self-identify as an ‘antivaxxer’, your mind will be completely blown by what you’ll learn from our international team of doctors, researchers, and citizen scientists.
Looking forward to seeing you on the call tomorrow.
I am completely convinced
1. They were the scourge on this earth regarding the man-made Covid-19 pandemic
2. They made unconscionable recommendations that caused the worst harm to humanity imaginable with zero accountability
3. Their puppet masters are the WEF, Bill Gates, Big Pharma
4.Their mission statement is max profits without regard for effectiveness and safety
5. They want to transition into a global tyrannical health tzar free to enforce, globally arbitrary draconian directives to specifically subjugate and harm humanity.
6. To maintain healthcare freedom they must be cancelled by withdrawing all American funding and for America to withdraw its membership.