I’m honoured to have been invited to host a panel discussion and live Q&A tomorrow (Australian time) on what the changes to the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations, and the pandemic treaty, mean for health freedom.

Our panellists are James Roguski, who has devoted himself for the last several years to exposing the WHO’s agenda; Debra Yuille from Australia Exits the WHO, and infectious disease policy expert Judy Wileyman.

Our three speakers have somewhat different takes on what the WHO is up to and what it means for us, so this is guaranteed to be a lively and informative discussion, with plenty of time allocated for your questions.

The event kicks off at 5 pm AEST/4 pm AEDT, Thursday 28 November. If you can’t attend live, register anyway and you’ll receive a link to the recording.

Register here

This event is part of the Inform Me series, which delves deep into the science, politics and mythology of vaccines and vaccination. I highly recommend signing up for the whole series. Whether you’re just beginning to ask questions about vaccines, or you already self-identify as an ‘antivaxxer’, your mind will be completely blown by what you’ll learn from our international team of doctors, researchers, and citizen scientists.

Looking forward to seeing you on the call tomorrow.