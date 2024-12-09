SIDS is described as an unexplained death of an otherwise healthy infant, typically occurring during sleep. It usually happens in babies under 1 year old, and it is most common between 1 and 4 months of age.

SIDS is the leading cause of death in infants aged 1 month to 1 year, and many experts including Professor Brian Hooker have drawn attention to concerns regarding vaccines and SIDS. Prof Hooker has strongly advocated for vaccine safety and questioned the timing and number of vaccines infants receive. He has suggested that there may be a correlation between the timing of infant vaccinations and the occurrence of SIDS.

While this may be a difficult conversation, it's an important one. I’m thrilled to have been invited to host “Uncovering SIDS - Investigating the Science for Parents & Advocates”, a conversation with Prof Hooker in which we will explore the correlation between SIDS and vaccines, and provide parents, parents to be, and advocates, with information that will help them inform their decision making when it comes to the health and well-being of their children.

The event kicks off at 12:30 pm AEST/1.30 pm AEDT on Wednesday 18 December.

Click here to find out more about Prof Hooker, and to register for the free webinar.

This event is part of the Inform Me series, which delves deep into the science, politics and mythology of vaccines and vaccination.

