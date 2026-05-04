I'm pleased to have been invited to kick off the Natural Health Society's May/June webinar series with an info-packed webinar covering the latest research on the health benefits of fasting.

‘Fasting: New Studies on an Ancient Practice’ will go live at 7.30 pm AEST on Tuesday 5 May.

All registrants will receive a link to the recording, so don’t worry if you can’t attend live.

You can sign up for the entire webinar series, featuring presentations on everything from optimising your hearing to managing sensory overload, for the ridiculously low price of $45.

And the first five people who sign up using the coupon code RobynChuter will get their all-access pass completely free!

Register here