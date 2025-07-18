Empowered!

Walking away from back pain - podcast
0:00
-11:57

Walking away from back pain - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Walking away from back pain"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Jul 18, 2025
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Walking away from back pain

Robyn Chuter
·
Jul 18
Walking away from back pain

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. On any given day, almost 14 per cent of Australians suffer from back pain - that's one person in every seven - and hence, it is the most common musculoskeletal condition seen by general practitioners.

Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

