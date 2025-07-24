Vaccination and SIDS

One of the silver linings of the fall-out from the COVID scamdemic is that the ‘expert class’ disgraced itself so comprehensively, that formerly taboo subjects are now much easier to discuss. One of those subjects is the link between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

After my previous interview with Ted Steele on panspermia and Lamarckian evolution…

… Ted sent me links to his recently-published papers on hyperimmunisation, SIDS, and the crucial distinction between mucosal and systemic immunity:

I think the insights contained in these papers need to reach a wider audience than the readers of the Medical Research Archives, so I invited Ted and one of his co-authors, Professor Paul Goldwater of the Adelaide Medical School at Adelaide University, to talk about what they’ve uncovered through their research.

In this wide-ranging interview, we discuss:

Paul’s research on the link between infection and the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The role of environmental factors in infection susceptibility.

Paul’s mic drop moment: “Vaccines are a pseudo-infection.”

The Th1 and Th2 responses of the immune system to natural infection, and why vaccination, which only evokes a Th2 response, cannot mimic natural immunity.

The development of the infant immune system, the role played by maternal antibody transfer through the placenta and breast milk (and why vaccine-induced antibodies are generally inferior to immunity derived from natural infection).

Why premature babies and twins (and other multiples) are more susceptible to infection, SIDS and vaccine-induced death than full-term and singleton babies.

How vaccination - especially hyperimmunisation, or receiving multiple vaccines at one time - can trigger SIDS, allergic and autoimmune diseases.

The fundamental unnaturalness of the multiple antigen exposures that babies and children receive via the vaccine schedule.

The massive gaps in scientific understanding of what actually happens in the bodies and brains of human infants and children who are exposed to multiple vaccine antigens at the same time.

The evidence that neurodevelopmental disorders and SIDS are linked to inflammatory responses to hyperimmunisation.

The role played by adjuvants in aberrant immune responses to hyperimmunisation.

The saga of Viera Scheibner, Leif Karlsson and what their Cotwatch monitor uncovered about the link between vaccination and episodes of distressed breathing that put babies at risk of SIDS.

How Paul and Ted got their paper published in a peer-reviewed journal.

How COVID changed the landscape of academia and academic publishing with respect to vaccine harms.

The reaction of Paul and Ted’s academic colleagues to their unorthodox positions (hint: they don’t engage in intelligent debate!).

What type of research would be needed to test the hypotheses advanced in Ted and Paul’s new paper, and how the current model of research funding militates against this research.

The growing scepticism among parents about the vaccination schedule, and how the COVID response fed this scepticism.

The possibility of developing mucosal vaccines that more closely mimic natural infection… and why they haven’t been developed.

The wisdom of the traditional custom of ‘lying-in’ after birth as protection for newborns (and their mothers) against infection.

The astonishing lack of scientific evidence for the safety and efficacy of the current vaccination schedule… and why we’ll almost certainly never have adequate evidence for it.

The economic forces behind the enforcement of the childhood vaccination schedule on the Australian public.

The inadequacy of our passive reporting pharmacovigilance systems to detect adverse reactions to vaccines.

Why one-size-fits-all vaccine schedules can never be appropriate in genetically diverse populations.

The silver lining of the COVID scamdemic - more people are asking a lot more questions about vaccines.

What Paul and Ted would say to parents who are wondering whether they should vaccinate their children.

We also discussed Miller and Goldman’s papers correlating infant mortality rates in various countries with the number of vaccines on each country’s schedule:

(N.B. I discussed these papers in Do childhood vaccines save lives, or cost them?)

For your reference, here is the current Australian childhood vaccination schedule:

That’s a whole lotta vaccines, eh?

And finally, here’s where you can find Paul and Ted’s voluminous research output:

(P.S. from Paul: the researcher’s name that he was blanking on during the interview is James (Jim) Morris.)

