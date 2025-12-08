Australia’s new Centre for Disease Control (A-CDC) has been legislated with broad powers but without the independent oversight many Australians reasonably expected. As it stands, the framework provides no permanent mechanism to monitor decision-making, review data-sharing arrangements, or ensure that the A-CDC’s operations uphold privacy, consent, and transparency standards.

A parliamentary petition has been launched, which calls on the House to require the Minister for Health to introduce essential checks and balances before the A-CDC becomes operational. Specifically, it seeks:

The establishment of a permanent, independent oversight committee;

The tabling of all data-sharing agreements before the Act commences; and

Guarantees that Australians’ privacy and consent rights under the Privacy Act will be upheld in full.

The petition is now live, and signatures close on 24 December — creating only a short window for the public to ensure these safeguards are prioritised. This is a timely opportunity to support accountable, ethical public health governance and to reinforce the principle that major national health institutions must operate with transparency and community trust.

