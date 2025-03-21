Empowered!
Under Nature's Influence - podcast
Under Nature's Influence - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Under Nature's Influence: How viewing nature scenes alters your brain's response to pain"
Robyn Chuter
Mar 21, 2025
A couple of weeks ago, I published a post on how the brain remembers pain and inflammation, how these brain-encoded memories can be retriggered, and what you can do to rewire them. One of the most important facts about pain that I stressed in this post - and that I always discuss with clients who are experiencing pain - is that all pain is produced in the brain. That is, pain is an output of our brains, that results from the brain's mental and emotional processing of various inputs, as illustrated below:

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

