There are songs that are unquestionably of their times - that is, they are written to express the spirit of a particular era - and yet, they are timeless. The first time I heard Jordan Page’s “Listen”, it transported me right back to the post-September 11 years, when we were all relentlessly bombarded with Islamic terror boogieman propaganda that justified the destruction of countries, the death of hundreds of thousands of people (most of them civilians), and the loss of our privacy and freedom.

And yet, listening to it again recently, and watching the video clip which anchors the song so firmly in that era, I was struck by how completely relevant it is to our present predicament.

So, while people around you - even the ones who kept their heads on straight during the scamdemic, and didn’t fall for the Ukraine narrative - suddenly become genocidal maniacs baying for the blood of innocents - I urge you to listen, watch and remember: we’ve been here before.

And we will keep returning to this dark place until we, the ordinary people of this world, finally come to our senses and realise that people in power lie. They lie all the time. They lie about everything. If their lips are moving, they’re almost certainly lying. And most importantly, they lie about other ordinary people - people just like us, whose only aspiration in life is to raise their children and see them prosper - to divide us against each other, to make us hate our fellow humans so much that we will send our sons and daughters to kill their sons and daughters. Making ordinary people hate and fear other ordinary people is how those in power, consolidate and increase their power. Stop believing their lies. It’s our only hope.

