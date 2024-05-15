The man that hath no music in himself, Nor is not moved with concord of sweet sounds, is fit for treasons, stratagems and spoils.
There's a Shakespeare quote for everything!
If you’re offended by naughty words, do NOT click on the image below. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
And yes, I have been down the Shakespeare authorship rabbit-hole. Personally, I tip toward the Earl of Oxford theory, but the Francis Bacon theory is also extremely compelling. What do you think?
Were the many, you’re the few! We must remember this and tear down the empire of destruction and death they’ve created. Thank you for sharing!
Shakespeare is like Homer. Both were State sponsored. Neither have a biography that anyone can believe. A mulititude of authors are who Shakespeare is in my view.
