Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

The Fibre Fix: How fibre-derived compounds prevent cancer Robyn Chuter · Aug 1 In the thirty years since I launched my clinical practice, I've seen all manner of dumb health trends come and go. In fact, I encountered this destructive force even in my student days: One of my classmates became convinced that all her health problems were due to Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment