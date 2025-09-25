Empowered!

Empowered!

User's avatar
Marilyn Taylor's avatar
Marilyn Taylor
12h

Is water fasting suitable for POTS

TheLastBattleStation's avatar
TheLastBattleStation
20h

Thanks for sharing, Robyn. I’ve never done a 7 day fast voluntarily. I got a food-borne illness and didn’t eat anything for 8 days. I have done 72 hour fasts and several years ago did a 48 hour fast once a week. I practice time restricted eating and sometimes only eat once a day. I eat when I’m hungry. I note that you specified water-only fasting. I guess you need to do that, but in my opinion fasting by definition is just that-no nutrients.

I’m not sure I fully trust those scales that render all that data from just standing on it. I have one and it tells me my body age is 47. I’m 76, so I don’t know if that speaks more about my health, or the sad state of health of 47 year olds.

