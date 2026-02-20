Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David AuBuchon's avatar
David AuBuchon
2d

I've seen some dramatic responses in terminal cases from ingesting as many anticancer phytochemical supplements as possible + some other things. IMO it ought to be malpractice for doctors not do those types of things at least in terminal cases. Instead they often get terrible palliative chemos, nothing at all, or else get pharmed out for toxic clinical trials that cost someone $100k+ and rarely work. Whereas supplements cost $200 to $500 a month.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture